20th Shaukat Khanum Cancer symposium begins tomorrow

The 20th Annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is going to be held from the 5th to the 7th of November. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be a virtual meeting, as it was last year. This is to ensure that the participants continue to benefit from attending this leading regional cancer symposium while at the same time contributing to the exchange of ideas and information related to cancer care in these unprecedented times.

This symposium is the largest oncology meeting in Pakistan which is expected to attract over 3,000 delegates. This meeting will provide a platform to diverse delegates, including leading researchers, scientists, practitioners and trainees from across the world to exchange knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research.

The plenary speaker this year is Professor Azra Raza from Columbia University, New York, USA, who is an international authority on myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute leukemia with over 300 peer-reviewed publications. She also has authored Amazon’s best-seller science book of 2019, ‘The First Cell’.

Dr Muhammad Asad Parvaiz, Chair of the symposium said, “We have 108 international speakers from 23 different countries participating in the symposium. From within Pakistan, we have 77 speakers from all major hospitals and medical research institutions who will share their experience and knowledge.”

He went on to say, “This year we have received a record number of over 350 abstracts covering all aspects of cancer care, from basic science research to day-to-day oncology and precision medicine. From amongst these, we have selected some to be presented as free papers or as posters. The best six submissions will compete for the Ahsan Rashid Memorial Gold Medal, named in honour of a great supporter and benefactor of our institution.”

Physicians, nurses, medical scientists, pharmacists all are encouraged to spare time and participate in this high profile academic event to learn, encourage and share thoughts.