Adamjee Life partners with Sindh govt to improve healthcare

Adamjee Life and the Sindh government have collaborated to improve the infrastructure of state-led health dispensaries in the province.

This initiative is part of the Nigehbaan CSR platform of Adamjee Life that has led various education, environmental and health programs in the past.

Adamjee Life has always been a strong advocate of advancing Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGD’s) and has pledged to provide assistance to the state in other such initiatives as well. During the unveiling of the renovated facility, Mr. Ahson Nasim, GM HR, General and Corporate Affairs of Adamjee Life, received a token of gratitude from District Health Officer Central Dr. Bashir Ahmed Mangi.

Following the unveiling of the new facility, representatives from both sides paid a visit to the facility.

Ahson Nasim, stated, “As a socially responsible entity, we feel this initiative is our national duty and a symbol of our commitment to the country. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Sindh for their support in making this collaboration a success. We hope that this initiative will result in a measurable impact and help citizens receive prompt healthcare facilities.”

Dr. Ahmed Mangi, DHO Central Karachi, stated, “In collaboration with the Government of Sindh & Adamjee Life, this renovation should benefit not only our patients but our staff as well. We know improved continuity of care will be very valuable to our beneficiaries and we are very thankful to Adamjee Life for their pledge as support.”

Adamjee Life will continue to play its due role towards safeguarding the safety and health of the people of Pakistan and will continue to contribute positively to the society at large.