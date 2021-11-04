China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan

China-Pakistan Friendship Square reflects the great affinity and solidarity, deep love, trust and respect between the two countries and peoples, said Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China.

According to the China Economic Net, Haque made these remarks while attending the inaugural ceremony of China-Pakistan Friendship Square in Wuhan, which is the first of its kind in China.

In response to this friendship square, Pakistan will launch a China-Pakistan Friendship Square in Karachi soon, according to Haque. Haque said Sindh province of Pakistan and Hubei province of China, Karachi and Wuhan, as well as Kahuta Punjab of Pakistan and Yiling district, Yichang, Hubei province would sign agreement to establish sister province and cities relationship respectively. Pakistani sides and Chinese institutes and enterprises based in Hubei would also sign cooperation agreements on November 2, 2021.

“It is unprecedented to sign so many sister cities agreement and MoUs in various fields in one day,” said the Pakistani envoy.

Haque once met with Ying Yong, head of Hubei Province, China in April 2021. The two sides pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, economy and trade, trade, education, and science and technology.

This visit is to implement the cooperation. It is also to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.