Imran to be premier for next five years: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the sole hope of the people and would also be premier for next five years. In response to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurgangzeb, he said the country’s exports witnessed zero growth during the five years tenure of incompetent governments. In the past, the economy was run on loans borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of enhancing the country’s exports, he added. Gill said the world economy suffered during the corona pandemic but Pakistan’s economy stabilized due to the prudent policies of the PTI government. “The country’s exports jumped to $2.471 billion in October, 2021 registering 17.5 percent increase, he added.













