BJK Cup holders France’s reign ended by Russia

PRAGUE: France’s reign as Billie Jean King Cup holders ended on Wednesday when Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova edged Alize Cornet to send the Russians into the semi-finals in Prague. Pavlyuchenkova beat Cornet 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to secure the decisive point Russia needed to win Group A and send France home.In the first rubber of the day, France’s Clara Burel stunned Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.Russia beat Canada 3-0 on Tuesday and Canada had in turn edged France 2-1 on Monday.This means that even if Russia lose to France 2-1 after the final doubles rubber, they will have won more matches at the rebranded version of the Fed Cup whose last edition France won in 2019.

“I’m so happy and so proud of myself because I think it was an incredible match,” said Pavlyuchenkova after staging a little dance on the court in celebration.”It was very good tennis but more importantly I think it was an amazing fighting spirit from both of us, we were like two tigers,” she added.Russia has yet to wait for its opponent for Friday’s semi-finals as the other three groups are still wide open.The final is on Saturday.