NARC to provide 400 metric tons of high-yielding wheat seeds

National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 400 metric tons of certified high-yielding seeds of wheat to local farmers across the grain producing areas for enhance per-acre output of this major cash crop, not only to meeting with the growing domestic demands but to bring output at par with international level.

The initiative was also aimed at to strengthen government’s efforts to ensure availability of quality seeds to local grain produces to achieve maximum per-acre crop output, besides increasing farm income of small scale growers across the country, said Project Leader, Wheat Enhancement Program of NARC Dr Sikander Shaheen.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that during last sowing season over 300 metric tons of wheat seeds were distributed among farmers, farm associations, research stations, besides providing to different seed producing companies to seed multiplication for enhancing availability of certified seed.

The NARC was providing seeds of six high-yielding verities to local farmers that included Pakistan-2013, Borlaug-2016, Zencol-2016, Markaz-2019, AZRC-Dara and NARC-Supper.