Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The ship callings were recorded on Tuesday, where six ships namely, MSC Jasmine, Hamburg Eagle, Xin Hai Tong-9, Ince Kastamonu, GT Star and Corona carrying containers, coal, wheat, chemicals and palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal, Engro Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Generosity, FLC Happiness, Tivoli Park and Kiran China carrying Containers, Steel coil, Coal and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during the last 24 hours. A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, MSC Paola, Seago Piraeus, GT Star, Wonder Vega and Mesaimeer left the port on Wednesday morning, while another ship ‘MSC Jasmine’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.