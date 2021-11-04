KSE-100 closed slightly lower

KSE-100 Index finished the day flattish with a loss of 80 points ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package announcement on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bullish run. To begin with, the market rose to an intra-day high of 47,320 points but then cooled off as investors sold off their gains. To finish at 47,032.44, the KSE-100 Index fell by 80.48 points or 0.17 percent. An increase in the federal funds rate is on the minds of investors, and profit-taking was evident in the cement sector as coal prices rose once more, according to Topline Securities’ post-market comment. In the first three months of FY22, profits for KSE-100 Index companies increased by 30pc year on year, according to recent reports. The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, falling below the 170 level for the first time in more than a month. On Wednesday, shares of 366 firms were traded, with 182 seeing their prices rise, 163 seeing their prices fall, and 21 seeing their prices stay the same.













