We stand together — total PARCO introduces forecourt incentive program

Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) has introduced an industry leading incentive initiative for the forecourt staff. Through the Forecourt Incentive Initiative Total PARCO is taking the lead in one of its value of “standing together”. Through this incentive scheme, the forecourt staff will be able to fulfill the financial needs of their families by being eligible for additional earning besides monthly salaries. Forecourt Staff are also provided with access to product knowledge and customer care training, to be of greater service to Total PARCO customers all over Pakistan. TPPL aims to continue its mission of providing value to their ever-growing diverse customer base by revolutionizing the customer experience through its staff training and incentives.













