Nurettin Sonmez arrives in Pakistan

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a private visit. Nurettin is best known for his role in hit Turkish series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” which is being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Nurettin essayed the role of Bamsi Bey in “Dirilis: Ertugrul” and reprised his role in show’s sequel “Kurulus: Osman”. The Turkish actor is due to meet his Pakistani fans, politicians and local actors during his visit. “Dirilis: Ertugrul” tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.













