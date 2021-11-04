Taapsee reveals why top actors refuse roles in her films!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who is currently busy with the shooting of her film Shabaash Mithu, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, has now opened up on how top actors refrain from working with her in women-centric films.

While talking to CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, Taapsee cited the reasons which these stars give for the films where their role has less screen time or is only 10 percent in the complete film. Sharing their excuses, she said, “One actor refused to do a film in which she had a double role, saying ‘ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain’.

There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, ‘I don’t want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.’ It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that’s the sad truth we are dealing with every day.”

She added, “Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don’t want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%.”

On the workfront, Taapsee has a few movies in her kitty including Loop Lapeta’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. Taapsee was last seen in Rashmi Rocket which was critically acclaimed.