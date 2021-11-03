PM Khan announces ‘historic’ relief package to mitigate inflation

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation and announced a “historic” relief package to provide relief to the masses.

At the beginning of his address, the prime minister thanked China and Saudi Arabia for financially helping Pakistan. He said that the country become a defaulter of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rupee would have depreciated more and inflation would have skyrocketed.

The premier also shed light on the coronavirus situation across the world and said that, unlike other countries, the Pakistani government made strategic decisions related to the imposition of a lockdown and saved factories from closing down.

“We had to approach the IMF, we were stabilizing the country for a year and then corona came,” he said, lauding the NCOC for making data-based decisions that helped Pakistan’s coronavirus fight.

“We had [allowed] construction industry to operate; we tried to save our exports because if they had stopped, then the dollar would have gone up against the rupee,” he said, adding that due to the government’s policies, rice production had gone up by 13.6%, corn 8%, sugarcane 22%, wheat 8%.

“Our policies prevented the economy from collapsing,” he said.

Recounting the government’s incentives for the construction and agriculture sectors, he said the country’s economic indicators were “positive”.

Speaking about the ongoing inflation in the country, he told the media outlets that while it is their right to criticize the government, they should opt for a balanced approach when reporting on inflation.

Citing the example of Turkey, Germany, China, and the United States, the premier said that after 2008, these countries had also faced historic inflation.

“What can we do if inflation is being driven because of global factors?” the premier questioned as he cited the examples of oil and gas prices worldwide.

“Yes, we are facing inflation in the country but you should also look at what the government is doing to alleviate the situation,” he said, adding that due to factors which are not in the hands of the government, petrol prices will have to be increased further.

PM Khan further said that considering that the masses are undergoing a tough time due to the inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which will in turn benefit 13 million Pakistanis.

“This [poverty alleviation] package, which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to Pakistani by the federal and provincial governments,” he said.

The premier announced that under the package, citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses.

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said in a statement that PM Imran Khan’s priority is to alleviate the sufferings of the people and he will go to any lengths to provide them relief.

عوام کی تکالیف کا تدارک عمران خان کی پہلی ترجیح ہے۔وہ عوام کو ریلیف فراہم کرنے کیلئے ہر حد تک جائیں گے۔ قوم سے خطاب میں ملکی تاریخ کے بڑے عوامی ریلیف پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے۔ یہ پیکج عوام کی مشکلات میں کمی اور ان کی زندگیوں میں آسانیاں پیدا کرنے کیلئے سنگ میل ثابت ہوگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 3, 2021

The government launched its welfare program at a time when the country is facing the worst inflation in history and the opposition parties have launched a mass movement against the government over the issue.