Punjab to stop registration of 52,000 cars

On Wednesday, the Punjab government has decided to stop the registration of 52,000 cars for non-payment of token tax, Daily Times reported.

However, the decision will apply to vehicles registered before the year 2000 and after 2015. The owners of the vehicles can appeal against the decision within 15 days.

Excise and Taxation Regional Director Qamar Hassan Sajjad maintained that all vehicles that have not paid the token tax for the last five years would get their registration cancelled. All vehicles owners owed millions of rupees’ taxes to the government, he added.

“All those cars that have completed their life and there were no other transactions against them would also get their registration cancelled. These vehicles are polluting the environment,” he added.

He clarified that no extension would be given once 15 days of appeal time would expire.