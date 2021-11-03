Asif Ali Zardari files plea for acquittal in three NAB references

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, former president Asif Ali Zardari has filed a plea for his acquittal in Park Lane, mega-money laundering, and Thatta Water Supply references against him under the second NAB amendment ordinance.

The court has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the petitions from the former president and seeks a reply over the matter.

However, the accountability bureau informed the court that it hasn’t received gazette notification of the third amended ordinance of the NAB yet.

“The court’s work is being affected due to absence of the gazette notification,” the accountability judge said.

Moreover, Zardari has also filed a petition for his acquittal under the Toshakhana reference. The NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court to reject the acquittal plea of the former president.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the accountability court from indicting Asif Ali Zardari in the Rs.8 billion suspicious bank transactions case.

The court summoned a reply from NAB on Zardari’s petition by November 18 and adjourned further hearing of the case.