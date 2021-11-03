Punjab reports 493 new dengue fever cases

LAHORE: The number of dengue fever cases continues to surge in Punjab. On Wednesday, the province reported 493 new cases of the mosquito-borne virus disease in the last 24 hours.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that the province has reported no recent deaths of dengue patients yesterday. The viral disease has claimed 51 lives in Punjab in this season.

The health secretary has said that during the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 493 dengue fever cases including, 358 in Lahore only.

52 cases were detected in Rawalpindi, 11 in Gujranwala, nine in Sheikhupura, Hafizabad eight, five each in Attock, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

Punjab, so far, has reported 14,510 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, the health secretary said.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch had earlier said that the administration has geared up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of an upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

Islamabad has also reported an alarming rise in the number of dengue fever cases. Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces are also recording a rising number of dengue patients.