Another 10 flights called off at Lahore Airport due to operational issues

On Wednesday morning, another ten flights were called off due to operational issues and shortage of aircraft at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International, Daily Times reported.

The flights which were cancelled were: PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Dubai 203/204, Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Dubai 416/417, Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Airblue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 405, PIA’s flight from Lahore to Sharjah 185, Airblue flight from Karachi to Lahore 408 and PIA’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 304.

Earlier on Friday, about 20 flights were canceled for shortage of planes and operational issues at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flights which were cancelled included: PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Islamabad PK-612/613, Ittihad Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi 243/244, Qatar Airways’ two flight from Lahore to Doha 628/629, Serene Airlines’ two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 520/521 and AirBlue’s two-way flight 402/403.

The other flights cancelled were: AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 523, AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Jeddha 4700, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 304/305, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408, PIA’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 316, AirBlue’s flight from Karachi to Lahore 406, Uzbekistan Airway’s flight from Tashkent to Lahore 461 and PIA’s flight from Dubai to Lahore 204.