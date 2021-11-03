Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul hospital attacks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul. The blasts killed 25 people while injuring several others.

“Pakistan shares the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts,” the FO said in a statement.

The statement also delivered Pakistan’s sympathies and support for those injured and prayed for their early recovery.

The Foreign Office reiterated Islamabad’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded. Gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital. An assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen followed the explosions. All of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.