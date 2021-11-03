98 more dengue patients emerge in Islamabad, one dies

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, another patient in Islamabad died of dengue fever during the past 24 hours.

As many as 98 more patients of the mosquito-borne disease emerged during this period.

Health officials said the number of people succumbing to the viral disease in Islamabad this season has risen to 15 after one more patient died in the last 24 hours.

Dengue fever cases are surging in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, according to the WHO.

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.