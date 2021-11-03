SHC approves protective bail of Aijaz Jakhrani

On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court has endorsed the protective bail of Advisor to CM Aijaz Jakhrani while referring the matter of his actual bail to the trial court, Daily times reported.

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday carried out the hearing of Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail application in connection with a NAB inquiry.

The court also directed to appear before the Accountability Court in Sukkur within 10 days. It also asked to return the advisor’s passport and bail bond.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is conducting an inquiry against Aijaz Jakhrani alleging that the advisor had committed corruption in the Education World and Services Department.