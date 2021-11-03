SC takes notice of increasing cases of breast cancer

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took notice of the increasing cases of breast cancer in the country.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan took notice while hearing a matter of imbedding substandard cardiac stents.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the federal and provincial governments to provide treatment and testing facilities for breast cancer in all hospitals.

The court observed that there was no mammography or breast cancer treatment facility in any government hospital.

The chief justice said that the separate setup for women in government hospitals should also be ensured and women doctors presence should also be ensured in the staff of specialists in the government hospitals.

The chief Justice said that the majority of women could not afford expensive treatment in private hospitals.

He said that there were no diagnostic arrangements for early detection of breast cancer in women as only well off women could afford expensive treatment from private hospitals.

He said that women were of 50 percent of the society and breast cancer was affecting women rapidly.

The court summoned all federal and provincial health secretaries to appear before the court on next date of hearing and also submit details regarding the treatment of breast cancer in their provinces.

Amicus curiae Maj Gen (retd) Azhar Kiayani said that the federal government and the provincial governments had submitted their separate reports regarding cardiac stent’s price and quality.

He said that modern methods of inserting stents were being adopted.

The court directed to provide copies of reports to the concerned parties and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.