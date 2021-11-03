Masses to benefit from fruits of uplift: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday reiterated that the Rs560 billion annual development programme (ADP) will augur well for the development and strengthening of economy of the Punjab province. In a statement, he said the people would equally benefit from the fruits of development, as the government was committed to providing relief to the citizens.

“Public’s rights will be protected and artificial price-hike would not be tolerated because public interest is dear to the government,” he asserted. The chief minister termed price-hike a crucial issue and asked the administration to take effective steps to control it.

“The administration should actively work to ensure availability of sugar at a fixed rate and no one will be allowed to line on the public pockets,” he said and directed continuation of action against the illegal profiteers and availability of daily-use items at fixed rates. He said the provincial government would encourage the administration to show good performance, while poor performers would be held answerable. Buzdar said the PTI-led government had started mega projects to improve the living standard of the people.

Different schemes like Shahkam Chowk, Gulab Devi Hospital underpass and Sheranwala Gate overhead bridge would ease daily movement of the city-dwellers, he maintained. These projects have been designed according to the city needs and public priorities were given importance instead of craving for personal projection, he stated and added that parliamentarians were also consulted to formulate the development programme.

He said 66 percent increase in a period of one year in the development budget showed the PTI government’s priorities. He regretted that the people’s longed-for prosperity as development was only made on papers in the past. Regrettably, the exhibitory projects and wrong policies of the past rulers have had bankrupted the province, he continued. As a result, the PTI, which inherited a devastated economy in 2018, had to make difficult decisions for economic stability and self-reliance. These decisions have yielded positive results and the province of Punjab was moving forward steadily, concluded the CM. Meanwhile, the chief minister strongly condemned a blast in the Kharan area of Balochistan and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

In a statement, Buzdar said the whole nation was fully united to totally extirpate terrorism, as it had rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “The nefarious designs of a handful of terrorists would be fully foiled with unity,” he added.