No better society without peace, justice: Qasim Suri

Highlighting the significance of justice, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said a better society couldn’t be built without peace and justice in the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day national conference on “Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight for building Peace & Sustainable Development and Strengthening SDGs Task Force for Building Peace in Pakistan” held in Karachi.

The conference was organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). “We have to unite to make the society better;” he said, adding, “It is our responsibility to provide facilities to the areas from where we have been elected.”

On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Suri said though the role of the provinces was important for this purpose but the federal government was doing its best to fulfill the SDGs task. Talking on the issue of environment, he asserted the prime minister launched a project to plant 10 billion trees and the world was appreciating it. The uniform curriculum has been introduced by the government to ensure quality education in the country and a curriculum would be taught in public and private schools, he informed.

“Health cards are being given to the people and in addition subsidy is being provided to support the vulnerable class of the society,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said despite having majority in the House, the coalition government was formed in the province as ‘we could work together to bring peace here’.

Until 2013-14, Karachi was considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world but we all worked together with the institutions to bring peace, he said, adding that after peace, development work had been started. He said the provincial government was trying to provide basic facilities to the people adding, “We are producing the cheapest electricity from coal.”

Former federal minister and MNA Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that as the country had entered a new century, the entire world leadership had given the Millennium Development Goals program and many countries had worked in this regard but some missed its targets.