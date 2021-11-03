Nomad Gallery Art exhibition attracting people

A dynamic contemporary art exhibition is attracting a large number of people from different walks of life in which art work of 18 artists from all over the country are displayed. The exhibition displayed at the Nomad Gallery in Lok Mela, Islamabad witnesses an incredible display of exquisite artwork.

Talking to APP, founder Nomad Art Gallery Nageen Hayat said the aim of the exhibition was to convey a message of hope, human rights equality, progress and determination to the young generation through paintings.

She said, “Nomad art gallery is celebrating 30 years of its commitment to art and culture, indigenous crafts training and to peace initiatives and human rights”. She said it also reflected an appropriation of ideas in movement and seminal thoughts through tonal values, powerful strokes and pure, conceptual ideas.

“Painting is a part of dreams, and accessing that part equilibrates practical nature. I am more concerned about the people choosing to find differences instead of celebrating the similarities which make us human”.