Federal Board announces SSC-I annual results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Tuesday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1) Annual Examination 2021.

A total of 11,6190 students appeared in the exam out of which 11,3720 were declared successful.

The ratio of successful candidates was 99.76 percent.

According to the Federal Board, the result gazette was issued errors and omissions excepted, as a notice only.

The board stated that failed or absent candidates were eligible to appear in the 2nd Annual Examination 2021, if otherwise eligible. Those candidates who want to improve their SSC-I result may also re-appear in 2nd Annual Examination 2021. The result cards of regular candidates are being dispatched through PDF files to the heads of their respective institutions while those of ex/private candidates within country were being sent on the cell numbers given by them in their admission forms. The result cards of overseas candidates are being sent to the heads of institutions from where they had appeared.