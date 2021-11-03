Punjab approves two uplift schemes in health, irrigation sectors

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Tuesday approved two development schemes in the health and irrigation sectors with an estimated cost of Rs6,421.092 million.

These schemes were approved in the 35th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the Institute of Urology & Transplantation Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs5,354.788 million and Umbrella PC-I for rehabilitation/construction of offices/residential complex for the newly created zones/circles/divisions/sub divisions at a cost of Rs1,066.304 million.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.