Around 600 craftspeople display artwork

Around 600 craftspeople were Tuesday seen actively demonstrating their works in Islamabad in artistically designed cultural pavilions.

The crafts on display are embroidery (including Multani, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Swat, Balochi and Sindhi embroidery) block printing, lacquer work, Khussa making, pottery, tie and dye, doll making, khaddar weaving, truck art, wood carving, wood work, papier mache, namda and gabba, metal work, Shawl weaving, zari work, motikari, traditional carpets, blue pottery, Ajrak, wax printing, stone work, wooden spoon making, pattu weaving and many others.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa is cognizant of the need for gender equality which is seen in each event that it holds from time to time, because in this way both male and female practitioners afford equal opportunity of showcasing their talent and getting due recognition thereof.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said Pakistan’s rich and varied heritage had a craft tradition of more than 9,000 years, dating back to the Mehergarh civilization in Balochistan, which was revealed in the form of ancient pottery products at the archaeological sites. The Indus Valley Civilization of Moen-jo-daro in Sindh and the Harappa civilization in Punjab indicate the impressions of woven cloth production from cotton and wool.