SC directs NHA to submit report on highways

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit a detailed report on the national highways. A two-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case regarding the open auction of lease of petrol pumps established on public land.

The chief justice expressed annoyance with the commissioner Faisalabad. He said the commissioner office had sent 10 pictures and did not submit report on removal of encroachments. He said the commissioner Faisalabad also failed to submit the master plan of the city.

The counsel said there were encroachments on 551 kanals of land and out of them 509 kanals of land had been evacuated.

The commissioner Faisalabad pleaded the court to grant some time for submission of the master plan.

The chief justice asked why he came to the court as he did not know anything. He said he commissioner had failed to submit master plan in the last four years.