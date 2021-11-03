PTI to hold public meeting in Mithi on Nov 4: Haleem

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will hold a huge public gathering in Mithi town, the district headquarters of Tharparkar, on Thursday, as part of mass contact campaign in Sindh. In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said Foreign Minister and Central Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi would address the event.

The PTI has geared up it mass contact campaign in the province and public gatherings and workers’ conventions are being organized in different cities and towns of the province, Haleem said. The event at Mithi coincides with the religious festival of Diwali and PTI workers would take part in celebrations to express solidarity with the Hindu community, he stated. Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other leaders of PTI would lead a rally from Karachi to Umerkot where they would address the public, he said. Haleem Adil said the public gathering at Mithi would drive the last nail in the political coffin of Pakistan People’s Party.

“We are going to deal a final blow to the crumbling wall of corrupt Sindh government,” Haleem pronounced.

He also censuredthe Sindh government for its poor performance, adding that CM Murad Ali Shah’s claims of development in the province was just a tall tale. “People operating corruption systems are making false claims of development. Only corrupt systems flourished during the PPP’s 13 year rule,” Haleem alleged. “Will Murad Ali Shah bother to mention the situation of Tharparkar where children are dying of malnutrition and scarcity of drinking water?” Haleem remarked.