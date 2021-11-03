Iran says fuel system running again after cyber attack

Iran’s fuel distribution system resumed full operation on Tuesday, a week after it was paralysed by a cyber attack, the authorities said.

“The country’s 4,300 service stations are once again connected to the central fuel distribution system,” the spokesperson of the Iranian National Oil Product Distribution Company, FatemehKahi, said in a statement.

“From now on, all the service stations will be able to supply subsidised petrol using the digital cards,” Kahi added. A cyber attack on October 26 brought all fuel distribution stations in the country to a halt, resulting in traffic jams and long lines at petrol stations.

The attack prompted sharp responses from top Iranian officials, who blamed outside actors.

On Sunday, leading generalGholamrezaJalali accused the United States and Israel of being behind the attack.

Iran enjoys among the cheapest petrol prices worldwide, but motorists must use the digital cards supplied by the authorities to purchase it at a subsidised rate. Citizens are entitled to a monthly quota of fuel at the subsidised rate before they must buy it at the higher market rate.