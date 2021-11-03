Chad’s main rebel groups said Tuesday they were conditionally willing to take part in national talks aimed at leading the country back to civilian rule after this year’s coup. IdrissDebyItno had ruled the coup-prone African country with an iron fist for three decades before he died while fighting rebels in April.

His 37-year-old son MahamatIdrissDebyItno swiftly seized power, dismissing the government, dissolving the parliament and repealing the constitution. In August, Deby junior said a special technical committee (CTS) would hold a national inclusive dialogue with rebel groups with a view to organising promised presidential and parliamentary elections.

Delegations from the committee were recently sent to Qatar’s capital Doha as well as Paris to lay the groundwork for the talks. The CTS said in a statement Tuesday that TimaneErdimi, the leader of the rebel coalition Union of Forces of Resistance (UFR) who has lived in exile in Qatar for the last decade, had said he was “willing to participate in the pre-dialogue and the inclusive national dialogue under certain conditions”. CTS communications head MahamatAllamineBourmaTreye said the rebels “have asked in particular for the release of prisoners of war, a general amnesty for all political-military figures, and the return of rebel property seized by the government.”

“We are working to ensure that the seized property is returned,” he told AFP. In 2019, UFR fighters launched an offensive on Chad’s capital N’Djamena in columns of pickup trucks, coming from Libya via Sudan.

But they were thwarted in the northeast of the Sahel country by French air strikes requested by the older Deby, a longstanding ally of Paris. The CTS said on Friday it had met with around 20 rebel leaders, including some from the Libya-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

It was a FACT offensive that the elder Deby was fighting when he was killed in April. But the CTS said that the “meetings took place in a fraternal atmosphere of mutual respect and courtesy.”

“They were fruitful due to the active and constructive participation of each party,” the committee added. FACT set out its conditions in a statement, including “a definitive end to the repression of all peaceful demonstrations” and the “release of prisoners of war”. Deby has previously promised “concrete actions” to amnesty fighters, release prisoners and help combatants return to normal life in the former French colony.