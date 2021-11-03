Humaima meets ‘man behind world famous Turkish series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick on Tuesday shared a picture with Kemal Tekden, a Turkish businessman, politician and one of the producers of hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the picture with caption “The man behind the world famous Turkish series, “Dirilis? Ertug?rul”. Sir, thank you so much for your hospitality.”

“Dirilis: Ertugrul” is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kemal Tekden also played a role in the production of “Kurulus: Osman”, which is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul”.