Ushna Shah took to her official Instagram handle and shared her Halloween look which invited a lot of criticism from the keyboard warriors. Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who works in Urdu cinema and television. She is the daughter of actress Ismat Tahira and sister of Irsa Ghazal. Ushna Shah can be seen wearing a heavily embellished white sleeveless gown and a chic hair do. “Happy Birthday, Mr. President, And Happy Halloween!,” Ushna wrote.