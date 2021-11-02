KSE rises 138 points

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose 138 points on Tuesday to close over the 47,000 level, keeping the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on a bullish run due to positive market developments on both the local and international fronts.

Tuesday morning trading session started well with the market hitting an intra-day high of 47,315 after global coal prices dropped significantly.

After profit-taking in the second half of the day, the KSE-100 Index ended the day up 138.14 points, or 0.29 percent, at 47,112.92.