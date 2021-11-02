President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has praised the work of Pakistan’s Federal Tax Ombudsman in the fight against corruption and harassment in the country’s tax collection system. He stated that FTO has correctly identified the FBR methods responsible for providing phony, falsified, illegitimate, and fictitious notices to the business community and their banks in order to illegally access their bank details, transactions, and accounts.

According to Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, FBR’s practice is a problematic and illegal usage of Section 176 of the Income Ordinance 2001, and he sees it as a plot to thwart Pakistan’s economic development. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly vulnerable to government misuse, as they cannot afford to engage costly lawyers or devote their time to contesting unfair notices in the appropriate legal venues.

While Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo is pleased that the FTO is holding tax officials accountable without fear, interference, or vested interests in this regard, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo recommends that the FBR investigate its own tax officials for issuing bogus and unauthorized notices to access bank accounts, rather than suggesting that the FBR look into the misappropriation of authority by its own tax officials. By submitting unapproved petitions against FTO’s office, corrupt and compromised officials in the tax-collecting apparatus have joined forces to oppose even inspection orders. If tax machinery personnel were empowered by the government to challenge the constitutional office of FTO in ordering inspections in accordance with the law, President FPCCI questioned this, too.

PHC has dismissed a plea filed against properly provided inspection instructions to the taxation machinery by President FPCCI, which requests that the Prime Minister take cognizance of such unlawful conduct by tax officers. A few things should be noted. First, because the office of FTO is constitutionally protected, all of Pakistan’s private sector will stand together against any illegitimate pressure or obstacle to FTO’s performance of his constitutional obligations.

FPCCI Chief praised FTO’s statements that FBR must develop SOPs for invoking Section 176 if it is not to continue engaging in maladministration at the expense of the business community.

As President of the FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has emphasised the need to put an end to the FBR’s abuse of power and to promote ethical conduct. He stated that the FPCCI, Pakistan’s apex and representative business platform, is always willing and ready to help resolve all taxation issues by communication, consultation and bridging ever-prominent gaps with policymakers.