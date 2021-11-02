Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt releases Rs1,624.770m for 13 petroleum sector projects

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs1,624.770 million to execute seven ongoing and six new petroleum-related projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) aimed at accelerating oil and gas exploration activities and achieving self-sufficiency in the energy sector. According to the official data as of September 3, an amount of Rs1,624.770 million has been authorised/disbursed out of the total allocation of Rs3,249.54 million for 13 petroleum sector projects. As per the PSDP document, funds amounting to Rs1,473.683 million had been earmarked for seven ongoing schemes, out of which Rs263 million were meant for the establishment of National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), Rs345.321 for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE), Rs30 million for geological mapping on 50 toposheets, out of 354 unmapped toposheets of outcrop area of Balochistan province, Rs385.336 million for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP operations office, Karachi.













