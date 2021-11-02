New Zealand face Scottish challenge in T20 World Cup today

DUBAI: A ruthless New Zealand will be eyeing a solid knockout punch of Scotland to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the semifinals in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Handed a defeat by Pakistan in its tournament opener, Kane Williamson and his troops made a strong comeback in their next game. They produced a clinical performance to beat tournament favourite India by eight wickets, taking a giant stride towards a semifinal spot. New Zealand needs to win thier remaining three matches to make the last four, so the Black Caps can ill afford to slip up. They will also be eyeing dominant wins to improve their net run-rate which could come into play later on. Having already played Pakistan and India, they’re expected to breeze past Scotland and Namibia while the clash against Afghanistan could be tricky.

The Kiwis have a potent bowling attack and in both the games, they have showed why their bowlers are rated so highly. In the batting department, Daryl Mitchell has embraced his role as an opener. Along with veteran Martin Guptill, the two make a formidable pair. After the failure in the tournament opener, the unit was not tested much against India. The biggest worry, however, remains Williamson’s fitness. He is still not hundred per cent and continues to play with an elbow injury. But resting the skipper, a pillar of the New Zealand side, from either of the two games would be a risk the Kiwis may not be willing to take. agencies

Back-to-back defeats: Scotland, on the other hand, entered the Super 12s stage high on confidence, having beaten all their opponents in the qualifiers but things have gone awry for the Scots as they slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan. But against a top team like New Zealand they will have to give a better account of themselves. However, it is imperative that their batters put runs on the board to have a shot at New Zealand. As is the trend, teams chasing win the matches here, so the toss will be crucial.

Teams (from)

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.