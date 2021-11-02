Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig’s erratic form

LEIPZIG: Champions League semi-finalists in 2020, RB Leipzig are struggling under American coach Jesse Marsch to maintain the form that took them close to the pinnacle of European football. Leipzig host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in a repeat of their 2020 semi-final won by the French champions, who also beat the Germans in Paris earlier in this season’s group stage a fortnight ago. Marsch, 47, replaced Julian Nagelsmann who left to join Bayern Munich afer last season. Despite steering sister club Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double in each of the last two seasons, Marsch has cut a frustrated figure as Leipzig have posted inconsistent results. “Obviously we had imagined a very different start to the season,” admitted CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who has backed Marsch to steady the ship after three Champions League defeats. “We were well aware that it would take some time after so many changes both to the team and coaching staff and changes off the pitch.” Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt meant Leipzig missed out on fourth place in the Bundesliga after leaking a last-gasp equaliser. “It was crazy, we had everything under control, but the forwards missed a lot of chances and we made too many mistakes,” Marsch fumed.













