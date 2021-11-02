Wolves pile on misery for spluttering Everton

WOLVERHAMPTON: Wolves condemned Everton to a third successive Premier League defeat as Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez scored in a 2-1 win at Molineux on Monday. Bruno Lage’s side took control in the first half thanks to Kilman’s first ever Wolves goal and a clinical finish from Jimenez. Alex Iwobi reduced the deficit in the second half, but Wolves held on to extend their unbeaten run to five league games. With four wins in that impressive streak, Wolves have climbed to seventh, while Everton dropped down in 10th. “For now I don’t care about the table. I want the points. I think the winter will be hard for us, we will have to work. To win the most points we need to win this kind of game,” Lage said. After Everton’s dismal 5-2 home loss to Watford in their previous match, this was another setback for Rafael Benitez’s spluttering team. Everton have won just one of their last six league games to shatter the optimism created by their four-match unbeaten start to Benitez’s first season in charge. “When you lose games you have to be disappointed. We were too worried about making mistakes but in the second half we saw the character we have,” Benitez said. “We have to learn from it. When we have all the players available we will be much better.”













