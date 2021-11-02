Bebe Rexha recreates Anna Nicole Smith’s infamous wedding with epic Halloween costume

From a pop star to a legendary Playboy Playmate. Bebe Rexha is getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early with a truly iconic costume.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, the “Meant to Be” singer revealed the inspiration behind her fabulous get-up, in which she dressed up as the one and only Anna Nicole Smith for the festive holiday.

In true Bebe fashion, she didn’t just channel any look from the late Playboy model and television personality, who passed away in 2007 of a drug overdose. The musician recreated Anna Nicole’s infamous wedding photos. You know, the ones that captured her controversial marriage to 89-year-old billionaire businessman, J Howard Marshall, whom she wed in 1994 at the age of 26.

To celebrate the late star for Halloween, Bebe donned a white ballgown that featured dramatic puffed sleeves with intricate embroidery, a plunging neckline and satin material. She tied her look together with a lace-trimmed veil and massive floral bouquet.

Like Anna Nicole, Bebe’s glam was on point as she styled her hair with thick, voluminous curls and puckered up with a bold red lipstick.

Of course, to bring her vision to life, the artist posed with an elderly man dressed in a white tuxedo who emulated the late businessman. In one photo, the two appeared at the altar with the man holding onto Bebe’s hand.

Another image captured the duo sitting close to one another, as they smiled wide while they ate cake.

“Icon Anna Nicole Smith getting married to J Howard Marshall II. Happy Halloween Eve,” Bebe captioned her Instagram, before thanking her glam squad. “Thanks to Everyone who helped make this happen.”

The “Say My Name” singer enlisted the help of makeup artist Dominique Della Maggiore, hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirez and stylist Sam Woolf. Photographer Solmaz Saberi captured the epic recreation.

Naturally, the 32-year-old star’s friends and followers expressed their excitement over her costume.

“This is so good!!!!” Hailey Bieber responded with a clapping hands emoji, while Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause replied with three crown emojis. Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm commented, “This is amazing! Hahahha.”