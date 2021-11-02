Foreign airline flight closely escapes accident in Islamabad



On Tuesday, a foreign airline flight from Bahrain to Islamabad closely escaped an accident due to an alleged mistake by a female Air Traffic Controller, Daily Times reported.

CAA suspended female Air Traffic Controller till further orders.

Sources said that on the advice of the Air Traffic Controller, the plane came down from 8,000 ft to 5,000 ft that sounded a ground proximity warning system (GPWS), a system designed to alert pilots if their aircraft is in immediate danger of flying into the ground or an obstacle.

Sources further claimed the pilot took the plane again to safe heights as GPWS highlighted mountains at 5,000 ft height.

CAA Spokesperson said that the female Air Traffic Controller firstly refused the pilot for descending the flight but on the second request by the pilot she was allowed.

“Investigation board is looking into the matter,” CAA Spokesperson added.