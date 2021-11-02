Govt expected to hike power tariff rate by Rs1.68



As Pakistan is underway major inflation especially after increasing LPG prices, it looks like the government is ready to hike electricity prices by Rs1.68, Daily Times reported.

The National Electricity Power Regulation Authority (Nepra) has reserved its verdict on the government petition seeking a hike in the electricity price.

While on Tuesday, the Nepra completed a hearing on the petition filed by the government seeking an increase in the basic power tariff and reserved the judgement.

The increase in the power tariff will be applicable to all electricity consumers across the country including K-Electric. Following a hike in the basic tariff rates, the consumers will have to bear a huge burden. The increase in electricity prices will not apply to the lifeline consumers.

In case, Nepra permits the increase in the electricity tariff, the rate of electricity will be Rs24.33 per unit.

And for consumers who utilize 300 units, the rate will be Rs13.83 per unit. On consumption of 400-500 units, the electricity price will be Rs21.33 per unit. On consumption of 700 units, the electricity rate will be Rs24.33 per unit.