Fawad expresses felicitations to media for responsible coverage during TLP crisis



On Tuesday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on behalf of the Ministry of Information expressed felicitations to Pakistan’s mainstream media for the responsibility and care shown in the recent crisis of Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) and government, Daily Times reported.

“Journalism is about telling the truth responsibly,” he said. Fawad Chaudhary said that government could face serious challenges if the media would not act responsibly.

On the other hand, TLP marchers are still on the protest in Wazirabad and camped in two parks allocated by the local administration but they have evacuated the G.T Road.

The federal government and religious party TLP signed a 13-point accord which details would be shared within the 10 days of the accord.

Authorities have released hundreds of TLP workers including key leaders as well so far. Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman who broke the accord between government and TLP said that the signed document would be implemented in true and latter spirit.