CTD gun down four TTP terrorists in overnight operation  

PESHAWAR: On Tuesday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police claimed to have gunned down four terrorists in a shootout on Monday night, Daily Times reported.

A spokesperson for the department maintained that the CTD personnel started an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire at the personnel while they were coming back from the operation in the Banda area, he said, adding that when the forces returned fire and killed four militants while three to four managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The spokesperson further said the killed terrorists, identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The men were wanted in cases of terror activities, extortion and targeted killing of police personnel escorting polio teams. Four submachine guns and other arms and ammunition were confiscated from their possession.

Earlier on Oct 30, the CTD Bannu region had shot dead two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an operation in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The operation was carried out at the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan on the information of terrorists’ hideout.