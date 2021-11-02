Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower Monday met with PM Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad. They praised the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

They discussed the matters related to the promotion of national cricket. They also talked about the provision of facilities and opportunities to young players.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said, “There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan. The government is taking steps to provide better facilities to young players.”

The prime minister said, “Instructions have been given to build playgrounds in each area so that children and youth have access to healthy recreational opportunities.”

Both the cricketers praised the performance of the Pakistan team in T20 World Cup matches. Team has has defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group matches and almost qualified for the semis.

The legendary cricketers are in Pakistan as part of the PTV Sports’ expert panel to analyse the matches during the mega event.