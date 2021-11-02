Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on establishment of JSC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol on the establishment of the Joint Security Commission (JSC). Both countries have signed it to enhance bilateral cooperation in security-related matters.

The signing ceremony, held in Islamabad on Tuesday. The ceremony was followed by the inaugural session of the Commission formed under the protocol.

Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov and Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf led the respective delegations.

The protocol covers wide-ranging security-related matters of mutual interest. It also establishes a coordination mechanism between Pakistan’s National Security Division and the Security Council of Uzbekistan under their respective heads.

During the inaugural session, both sides discussed various aspects of the newly formed joint commission. They also discussed the way forward for making the commission effective and mutually beneficial.

The session discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. It also discussed the need to remain constructively engaged.

The second session of the Joint Security Commission (JSC) will take place in Uzbekistan next year.