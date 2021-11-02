COVID-19: NCOC reports 10 deaths, 457 new cases in a day

On Tuesday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 457 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the fresh 457 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,274,017. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,466, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

Moreover, a total of 39,296 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 457 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.16 percent.

Statistics 2 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,296

Positive Cases: 457

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1234 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 2, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 428 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reaches to 1,222,987 with a 96% recovery rate.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,234. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,564.

In the last 24 hours 551,141 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, while Pakistan has administered 41,319,385 fully vaccinated citizens till now. On the other hand, the country has recorded the first dose of COVID vaccine to 481,276 people.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 119 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 440,378 with 7,657 active cases. In Punjab, 6 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 12,924. With 195 new recoveries, 419,797 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Furthermore, 470,421 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 178,135 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,945 in Islamabad, 33,267 in Balochistan, 34,481 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.