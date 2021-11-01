PM orders steps to cut prices of commodities

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to the common man.

Chairing a meeting to review overall economic situation in the country, the prime minister was apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices. “Like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items,” the prime minister said, adding that stabilising macroeconomic indicators in the country was the government’s top priority to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about overall economic situation in the country. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for growth in large-scale manufacturing sector so as to ensure employment opportunities for skilled workers. He stated this in a meeting with businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedhi to discuss overall economic situation in the country, the PM Office said. Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said the government was focused on lasting economic stability in the country. Despite Covid-19, he said, the government remained successful to carry out medium to long-term economic reforms that led to stability of economic profile.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government’s measures for the economic revival in the country. He termed them having far-reaching positive impacts for the industrial growth and economic growth of the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Panahgahs and Ehsaas cards. “We are working to transform Panahgah into a self-sustaining social welfare project where poorest of the poor could avail all civic amenities under one roof,” he told the meeting.

Special arrangements were being made to improve upon living standards in Panahgahs, especially in winter season, he added. The prime minister approved the proposal of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Division for the upgradation of Panahgahs into centres of excellence.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the contours of proposed program for commodity subsidies for the poor and final plan for the upgradation of Panahgahs.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to provide quality housing facilities to the marginalised segments of society. He also directed to maintain proper hygienic standards and better healthcare facilities in Panahgahs. The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director Bait ul Mal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, PM’s Focal Person on Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman and senior officers concerned.