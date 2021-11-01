Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Monday discussed the whole range of issues relating to bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Qureshi, who received a telephone call from the Australian FM, appreciated the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations over the years based on mutual trust and understanding.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with the shared objectives of peace and development, Foreign Office said. He also took up the issue of Pakistani students enrolled in different Australian universities who had not been able to travel to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions and sought Australia’s cooperation to facilitate their early travel. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of inclusion, continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan, and urgent coordinated steps for mobilization of much needed humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan. The Australian foreign minister conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan, and reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

While expressing satisfaction on the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged Pakistan’s ambassadors deputed in different countries to regain the “lost touch” with the younger generation to achieve foreign policy objectives and brighten the country’s image.

“Ambassadors have a responsibility to lobby for the country. You can find many skilled, well connected and influential people. They have their own professional expertise. Why don’t we use them to lobby for Pakistan and to improve the image of the country,” the minister said at the launching ceremony of the Foreign Minister’s Portal in Islamabad. Qureshi advised the embassies to regain the “lost touch” with overseas Pakistanis, especially the younger generation. “We have to effectively utilise this excellent diaspora to improve Pakistan’s image and achieve Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives.”

Earlier in April, Pakistan had [suspended][1] the outgoing ambassador to Saudi Arabia and recalled six of the diplomats posted at the embassy in Riyadh over allegations of improper treatment of the Pakistanis living in the Kingdom. Raja Ali Ejaz, the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was suspended weeks before his retirement and called back to Islamabad at a short notice. Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally met Ejaz on his return and censured him.

The Foreign Office later said in a statement that the country had a policy of “zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in the public service delivery”. In his address today, Qureshi said it was expected of envoys to improve their behaviour with the overseas community and “focus on resolving their complaints”. The minister said he knew about limited resources, adding that “we can still improve our access and outreach through technology”. Qureshi said around nine million Pakistanis were based abroad, noting that “they remit money to the country more than that of our exports.” The minister added it would be sad for the country if its people living abroad “don’t feel welcome”.

“We need to review our approach and behaviour in dealing with our Pakistanis abroad,” he told the gathering. He said millions of overseas Pakistanis could be facilitated “if we change our mindset”.

Qureshi reiterated that overseas nationals were the “best assets” of the country. He said it was among the government’s top priorities to gain access to all Pakistanis, including successful businessmen, bankers, lawyers who were living abroad.

“Ambassadors often arrange our meetings with people. But there are millions who are left out. We have to effectively utilise them,” remarked the minister.