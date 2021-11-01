Justice Sajjad recuses himself from hearing plots allotment case

Supreme Court judge Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Monday recused himself to hear Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s (FGEHA’s) petition against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision on allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by FGEHA against IHC’s August 20 and September 13 restraining order on allotment of plots through balloting in Islamabad’s F-14 and F-15 sectors. At the onset of hearing, Justice Bandial said that Justice Sajjad Ali Shah member of the bench did not want to hear this case. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that there was a mention of specified persons along with the employees in the FGEHA act. Addressing the counsel for Authority, he asked who were these special people? Akram Sheikh counsel for the FGEHA said that specific individuals had been identified by the Supreme Court in its 2009 decision. Later, Justice Umar Ata Bandial referred the matter to the Chief Justice for formation of new bench and adjourned hearing of the case till November 8.













