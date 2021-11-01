Court seeks NAB comments on plea against Park Lane reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking to quash Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition filed by a co-accused Iqbal Noori under NAB amendment Ordinance. NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola and others appeared before the court. The petition said after the promulgation of new law, this court had no powers to hear the reference. It prayed the court to dismiss the case. The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned the case till November 5. However, the hearing on the main reference was adjourned till November 8.The judge also granted one day exemption from hearing to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.













